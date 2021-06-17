Menu
Joyce McClanahan
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Joyce McClanahan

RAPID CITY | Joyce McClanahan, 76, died June 14. 2021 in Rapid City. She was born in June 1944 to Vera and Wilbur Brownson of Hot Springs. Joyce married Marc McClanahan in June 1967, they were married for nearly 54 years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Marc; daughter, Melinda (Steve) Harbaugh and grandchild, Hadley; and son, John (Sue) and grandsons, Cash and Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and Roger.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
