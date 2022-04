Joyce D. Richardson

LONG VALLEY, SD | Joyce D. Richardson died on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City at the age of 75.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Kadoka City Auditorium with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will follow at the Long Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.