Dr. Julie Raymond M.D.
1964 - 2022
Dr. Julie Todd Raymond, MD

RAPID CITY - Dr. Julie Todd Raymond, MD of Rapid City, SD - beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, mentor and community member passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the age of 57. She was devoted to her family, friends, and patients and will be very sadly missed by all who loved her.

Julie was born in Olean, NY April 13, 1964, the youngest child of John G. and Patricia J. (Kelsey) Todd. She grew up with her family in Eldred, PA and graduated from Otto-Eldred High School in 1982.

Julie married her husband, Louis Raymond, in July 1994 and moved to Rapid City, SD where she served as a general surgeon at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Julie was the proud and devoted mother to William (2000), Bridget (2005), and Sophia (2007); her cell phone moniker was Mother Goose. She was actively engaged in her children's activities including tennis, soccer, and music.

She is the sister of Mary Jane Eckel (Tim), John Todd, Jr. (Pam), Amy Wojcik (Thaddeus), and William Todd (Mary). She was the devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews and relished in their many accomplishments. Her passions in life included her children, her extended family, sailing, skiing, traveling, sewing and quilting, as well as supporting her patients' well-being. Julie lived in Rapid City, SD for the past 28 years and was an active supporter of many civic and community ventures.

Dr. Julie Todd Raymond specialized in breast surgery, focusing on providing comprehensive care to her patients. Her clinic was dedicated primarily to breast conditions, and she created BeYOUtiful Bratique (boutique) which provided tailored solutions to help restore the physical confidence of breast cancer survivors. She practiced breast and general surgery at the Rapid City Medical Center, LLP (since 2016). She served as Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, and mentored many physicians over the years. Julie was a general surgeon at South Dakota Regional Health (2006-2016), a general surgeon at Rapid City Medical Center, LLP (1997-2006), and a staff surgeon for the United States Air Force (1994-1997).

Dr. Julie Raymond completed medical school at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, PA (1985-89) and was awarded her Doctorate of Medicine (M.D) in 1989. From 1989-1994, she completed her General Surgery Residence program at Hahnemann Hospital. Following her residency, she was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force base in South Dakota in 1994, and her husband, Louis, began his own medical practice in the community. Prior to completing medical school, she studied at Gannon University (1982-85), and completed her Bachelor of Health Sciences specializing in Biophysics in 1985. Dr. Raymond had been the Director of the Monument Health Breast Care Center since July 2019, was a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the Rapid City Regional Physician's Group.

Private family services will be conducted on March 23, 2022, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. A social gathering in honor of Julie will be held at Arrowhead Country Club from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health.

Dr. Julie Raymond's online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.



Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2022.
Jerry Corkran
March 23, 2022
Dr. Raymond was my surgeon. She was an excellent doctor and offered so much comfort and support. I am in shock with this news. She will be greatly missed.
Rochelle Jennings
March 22, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss.we as a community feel it as well.Dr Raymond got me thru breast cancer in 2008 .She was an amazing person.Always made me feel like I was important , and was always very attentive when I seen her. She will be missed.
Dorothy Butler
Other
March 22, 2022
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 21, 2022
Dr. Raymond was a wonderful person and a great doctor. She made a real difference in my life and many other women's lives, and we are very grateful to have known her.
Diane Schnee
Other
March 21, 2022
Sincere sympathy to Dr. Raymond´s family and friends. I worked with Dr. Raymond in the surgery department at EAFB. She was a beautiful lady and a talented surgeon. A very special lady who will be missed by many. Sincere sympathy to her family and friends.
Audrey Saffel
March 21, 2022
Dr Raymond showed such compassion and understanding. I only knew her as my surgeon but will never forget the kindness she showed after my surgery. She came to check on me and I was just staring at my French Toast. She took one look at me and started cutting it up so I could eat. She was so kind and never forgot the human element of medicine. I mourn her loss and feel such sadness for the women like me who will not receive the type of care she provided. My condolences to her family and friends.
Kristina Leslie
Other
March 21, 2022
Without Julie''s advice and skill, I probably would not have survived breast cancer. She was a skilled surgeon but most of all, she was a wonderful person. I am so very sorry for your loss and I hope you all find some peace. Mary Boyer
mary boyer
March 21, 2022
I´d only met Dr. Raymond on one occasion. I mainly knew her through knowing Lynn Sogge & her daughter Kendra. What I´m very aware of the many people Dr. Raymond saved & the fact she was an incredible physician & surgeon. Heaven definitely gained an angel. My deepest condolences to the family & be assured I will be keeping all of you in prayer.
Josephine D Clarke
Work
March 20, 2022
My sincere sympathy. An amazing woman.
Crystal Walton
Work
March 19, 2022
There were always so many reasons to love Julie. We met through our boys friendship and then she saved my life. To say she will be missed is such a huge understatement. To Julie's family and loved ones. I am so very sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Nicole Drew
March 19, 2022
Will and Family. Julie demonstraed such kindness and compassion to so many. Thanks you for letting Jessica be part of your family!
Lois Peterson
Family
March 19, 2022
Such a wonderful person and extremely approachable at work and out in public. Gifted lady we lost to soon. Rest In Peace, you deserve it.
Darilee Waddell RN
Work
March 19, 2022
My greatest sympathy to Dr. Raymond´s family. She was a wonderful person and a great doctor and she will be truly missed.
Cindy Wozna
Work
March 19, 2022
I was Dr.Raymond second breast cancer patient at Ellsworth AFB..The year was 1995..I feel she saved my life.She was a good and caring Dr.and friend to me..God rest her soul and watch over her family. I will miss her.
Brenda McDaniel
March 19, 2022
Our world is a better place for Julie having lived here! She helped me through several surgeries and I believe I am still here due to her hard work and talents as a surgeon. But it is her healing spirit that I will remember most.
Paula Long Fox
Friend
March 19, 2022
Paula and Bruce Long Fox
March 19, 2022
Dr Raymond was a great doctor. She saved my finger twice when I had a rose thorn lodged in the bone. She was the best.
Brenda Paulsen
Work
March 19, 2022
My heart hurts. I feel so grateful to of had the best of the best for my journey with breast cancer. My prayers and big hug goes out to her family, her staff and peers and her friends. God Bless you all. My journey will not be the same.
Robin Whipple
March 19, 2022
Our sympathies go out to Dr. Raymonds family at this heartbreaking time. She was a true inspiration and so admired in the medical community and by her patients. She will be missed.
Connie Huntington
Work
March 19, 2022
