Justin T. Baer

RAPID CITY | Justin Tyler Baer, 40, of Rapid City, passed away while surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Huntsville, AL from injuries sustained in a work related accident.

Justin is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Cris Gross of Rapid City; his parents, Donovan (Theresa) Baer of Sioux Falls, and Lois Baer of Jamestown, ND; brothers, Christopher (Andrea) Baer of Turkey Ridge, SD, Michael Baer of Rapid City, Brian Baer of St. Paul, MN, and Joshua (Natashia) Baer of Sioux Falls; grandmothers, Dorie Baer of Omaha, NE, and Joanne Brokaw of Ashley, ND.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, March 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church of rural Freeman.

Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home.