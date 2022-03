Karen Kay Plaggemeyer

Spearfish| Karen Kay Plaggemeyer, 81, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD

Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with an Interment to follow at Bear Butte cemetery.