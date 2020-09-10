Karey E. Albers

VIEWFIELD | Karey Ellen (Miller) Albers, 72, was called to the Lord on Friday, Sept. 5, 2020.

She will be forever missed by her husband of54 years, Richard Albers; her children Justin (Robin) Albers, Lisa (Jerred) Albers-Koppmann, and Joshua (Katie) Albers; her beloved grandchildren Lauren Albers, Courtney (Dillion) DeJong, Logan Albers, Henry Koppmann, Harrison Koppmann, Cash Albers and Lily Albers; her siblings, Nancy (Peter) Jahnke, Randy (Mary) Miller, and Renee (Aaron) Johansen; her stepmother, Patricia Miller; and many adored nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Dale and Mary Elizabeth (Randall) Miller.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City. Services will be lived streamed at https:/www.youtube.comserCFirstWesleyan

Memorials have been established to Sunshine Bible Academy and New Underwood School District Athletic Department.

Family and friends can sign Karey's online guestbook and view her full obituary at kirkfuneralhome.com