Karolina Nible

NEW UNDERWOOD| Karolina Nible, 87, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, September 17, 2021 at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.