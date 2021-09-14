Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karolina Nible
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Karolina Nible

NEW UNDERWOOD| Karolina Nible, 87, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, September 17, 2021 at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.