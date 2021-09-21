Karolina (Schauer) Nible

NEW UNDERWOOD, SD | Karolina (Schauer) Nible was welcomed into Jesus' arms on September 11, 2021. At the time she was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Center in New Underwood, SD. Karolina suffered from the auto immune disease of rheumatoid arthritis for over 45 years.

Karolina was born on May 17, 1934, in the summer kitchen on the family farm at Havelock, ND, to Jacob and Louisa (Dill) Schauer, Jr. She was the 6th of 13 children. Karolina attended the Alden #3 country school for her 1st through 8th grades of school. She attended Regent High School for 9th through 12th grades, graduating in 1953. She then attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN, graduating in 1955. Following her graduation from LBI, Karolina moved to Spokane, WA, where she met Frank R. Nible. Karolina and Frank were married September 2, 1956, in Regent, ND. Born to this union were sons Gregory Alan, Jeffrey Charles, Bradley Wayne, and daughter Nancy Lynelle. Frank's enlistment in the USAF took them to Dover, NH; Cheyenne, WY; and Oklahoma City, OK. Following Frank's retirement from the USAF they lived in Rapid City, SD, and Buffalo, SD, where she resided for 47 years. She was blessed to have traveled to all of the lower 48 states, Mexico and Canada. In late 2011, Karolina bought the house next door to her daughter and moved to Rapid City.

In earlier years Karolina taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at various churches, and she led the Good News Club for several years in Buffalo. She also served on the Coffeehouse Board for many years. Karolina was also a Den Mother for the local cub scout troop in Buffalo for many years.

Karolina was very artistic. She completed many ceramic pieces, and took oil painting lessons for several years from various teachers. She completed many oil paintings, all of which were done freehand. Her paintings were done on canvas, saw blades, and she even painted an ostrich egg. She was also able to make three porcelain dolls.

Karolina's children and grandchildren were the love of her life. She was known as G'ma Karol and loved when the grandchildren would come to visit, especially when they got older and brought their own children to visit great-grandma.

Karolina is survived by her children: Marvin (Leanna Smith) Nible, Sturgis, SD; Gregory (Angela) Nible, Williston, ND; Jeffrey (Kasey) Nible, Buffalo, SD; Bradley Nible, Rapid City, SD; daughter, Nancy (Richard) Babb, Rapid City, SD; grandchildren: Michael (Jody) Nible, Gabriel, Stephen & Phoebe, Spearfish, SD; Emmanuel (Tiffany) Nible, Elijah Nible, CamRon Nible, Heaven Nible, Morgan Nible of Williston, ND; Kelley (Abbey) Nible, Bobby & Joey, Buffalo, SD; Kyle (Chelsea) Nible, Margaret & Jacob, Bismarck, ND; Katilynn Nible, Rapid City, SD; Krystyna Nible, Gillette, WY; Matthew Babb, Carmel, IN; Nicholas Babb, Rapid City, SD; brothers, Carl (Velma) Schauer, Dupree, SD; Jacob (Arlene) Schauer, Faith, SD; Samuel (Linda) Schauer, Leola, SD; Russell (Sharon) Schauer, Regent, ND; sisters, Elizabeth Colgrove, Buffalo, SD and Linda (Kenneth) Kouba, Regent, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Karolina was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Jacob & Louisa Schauer; brothers, Edwin Schauer, Otto Schauer, David Schauer and Ronald Schauer; sister, Emma Schaible and an infant sister; granddaughter, Jalina Opal Nible.

Services were held Friday, September 17, 2021 at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.