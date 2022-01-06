Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn L. "Kate" Chase
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Kathryn L. "Kate" Chase

RAPID CITY | Kathryn L. "Kate" Chase, 95, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Kate was born on June 29, 1926, on a small ranch in Custer County, NE to Howard B. and Nannie B. (Hutt) Kaupp.

She married Hal Chase, Jr. on April 14, 1945, in Broken Bow, NE. They farmed most of their 57 years together in the Batesland/Martin, SD area. In 1996, they moved to Rapid City, SD. They enjoyed many years of travel throughout the United States and Mexico, spending winter months in first Mazatlan, Mexico, and then on South Padre Island, TX.

Kate was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Job's Daughters, Eastern Star, 4-H, Extension Clubs, and Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church in Martin, SD. She was an avid golfer who won many awards. Kate loved to garden and was an excellent cook and baker.

Family meant the world to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, warm smile, and her outgoing personality. She knew no stranger and welcomed all into her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal, son, Gregory, and sister, Maxine.

She is survived by three sons: Roger (Sally) Chase; Michael (Patti) Chase; Bradley (Ann) Chase; daughter, Julie (Terry) Yerdon; twelve grandchildren: Steve, Troy, Tammy, Angela, Kristin, Eric, Morgen, Tucker, Toby, Drew, Adam, Brett; 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.

A procession to the cemetery will leave Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home @ 11am on Monday, Jan. 10th. Masks are required. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery at 11:15 am. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Children's Miracle Network.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Jan
10
Burial
11:15a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
January 7, 2022
We will all love and miss you so much Grandma. Rest in Peace.
Drew
Family
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results