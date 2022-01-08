Menu
Kay Bloom
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Kay Bloom

RAPID CITY | Kay Bloom, 80, passed away January 6, 2022 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Kay was born December 13, 1941, on a farm outside of Redfield, SD to Clyde and Geneva (LaBrie) Bloom, the youngest of four children. Although she lost both feet at the age of five, she attended country grade school, Ashton High and graduated from Redfield Public School. She attended Northwest College of Commerce and in 1967 was hired at the VA Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD where she retired in 1995.

Kay was dedicated to her family and her job. She always had time to listen to people and was well liked by all the veterans she served. Kay always gave people the benefit of the doubt and believed everyone had some good in them.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Flanagan and Dawn Harman, both of Rapid City; son, Rocky Hardy, Colorado Springs, CO; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Frankfort, SD in the family plot.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2022.
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Kay was a real sweetheart, so sorry to hear of her passing . Prayers to her family. Kay will surely be missed by all her friends and family. Rest In Peace my friend.
Wendy Wells
January 8, 2022
