Kay Frances Williams

BELLE FOURCHE | Kay Frances Williams, 84, of Belle Fourche died December 26, 2021.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday, January 4 at 7:00 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday January 5 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at 2:00 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.