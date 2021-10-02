Menu
Kaylee Ann Teppo
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

Kaylee Ann Teppo

BELLE FOURCHE| Kaylee Ann Teppo, age 19 of Belle Fourche and Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Services will be held 10:30am Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Kaylee's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on Kaylee's obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Christian Life Center
2020 Vista Street, Belle Fourche, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a kind soul with a beautiful smile. She had a quiet strength about her and kind young lady. Her memory will forever live on in the lives She touched!
Rachel Sanders
October 7, 2021
I never had the privilege of becoming close friends with Kaylee, but I do have a few memories with her that I cherish and will hold forever. Attending the rec center with her and her friends when I moved to Belle, talking to her over Snapchat late nights about music. Kaylee had a great, diverse taste in music. We bonded over our shared love for sublime, Bob Marley, kid Cudi. I always thought she was so very cool. The beautiful, cool and even mysterious girl that always had something witty and funny to say. One year when I was walking around alone at the carnival, Kaylee approached me and asked me if I'd like to ride the spider with her. I warned her that I was afraid and never rode it before, but agreed. I was elated to get to hangout with her briefly as it had been a few years and I adored her. I absolutely freaked out the entire time, poor Kaylee. She just laughed and laughed, reassuring me that my screams were more funny than annoying. At the end I remember apologizing profusely, feeling embarrassed. But she truly just laughed it off, assured me again that it was funny and I had nothing to worry about. I will always remember and appreciate that extension of love and company. Every single time I spoke to Kaylee, I felt so very heard and seen. We all can only hope to have the kind of reach and touch on people that she held. I am eternally grateful to know Kaylee and her amazing family. Truly some of the kindest, altruistic people I've ever met. My heart goes out to this family, forever. Rest in peace beautiful girl.
Hope Peters
October 6, 2021
Dear Kaylee, I´ll thank Jodies daycare everyday for bringing you into my life. You were my first friend, best friend and sometimes my only friend. You were shy on the surface but it didn´t take much to get you out of your shell. You had the kindest heart and would never purposely hurt anyone, that is unless you had the misfortune of playing against you in soccer or basketball. The two of us definitely gave Krista a run for her money during her coaching career. You always made everything fun and put a smile on everyone´s face. I´ll never forget how excepting you were to me, I have never had a friend that truly excepted me for me like you. Every trip to rapid was spent in Claire´s making my mom buy us another BFF necklace or charm. And every Halloween was spent with matching costumes with wigs and our press on nails, that all fell off by the end of the night. There was only two numbers I had memorized when I was little, that was my moms and your home phone. I´ll never forget the countless homecomings where we spent days preparing our homecoming outfits just for us to be convinced our tie-die shirt made us look like purple cows. I wish I could share all our memories, but the only way to do that would be to write a book and English was your strong suit not mine. I always enjoyed making you laugh and even more when we would both crack jokes. Not a day has ever went by where I don´t think about you. I will always love you and you will always hold a special place in my heart. Till we meet again BFFI <3
Jayme Peterson
Friend
October 4, 2021
Kaylee was such a beautiful, sweet, young lady.. This beautiful young woman will be forever in our hearts..May God wrap his arms around you and your entire family..
Kerri Rhoads
Friend
October 3, 2021
When I think of all of my memories with Kaylee, there are so many that come to mind. I spent most of my life growing up with her as her sister Kelsey and I were best friends and our families were very close. The memories range from having lemonade stands where we would then spend all of the money we made at a gas station on candy to having pool parties in their backyard, numerous camping trips, and all of our bike and scooter rides around town. Although we would always tell Kaylee she was too little to play with us, she always made the memories and times a whole lot sweeter. She will always be remembered by the loving impact she made on everyone and the world. Thanks for being like another built in little sister to me.
Raymie Keegan
Friend
October 3, 2021
Kaylee, I will always remember playing dolls and house with you, even though you said you didn´t want to. Even though you were older then me you will always be one of my best friends. You were almost like another big sister to me. I will always love you and I will never forget about you Kaylee.
Dru Keegan
Friend
October 3, 2021
When I think of Kaylee, there are so many memories that come to mind. We were always surrounded by each other growing up as I was best friends with her sister and our families were super close. I can remember all of the times her, kelsey, and I would have lemonade stands to only end up spending all of our money on candy at a gas station, to having pool parties in their backyard, or spending numerous times at the lake camping. Although Kelsey and I were probably always telling you you couldn´t play with us because you were too little, you always made the games we played, or the memories we made a little sweeter. You´re going to be missed so much, but your impact on the world and everyone´s lives will never be forgotten. You were the best built in extra little sister I could ever ask for.
Raymie Keegan
Friend
October 3, 2021
Oh sweet, beautiful Kaylee Ann. My memories of Kaylee always go back to her childhood. Things that come to mind are flip flops, bike riding, messy, face & hands, lop sided pony tail, lemonade stands, sweatshirt always hanging off one shoulder, untied shoe laces and that sly, sweet grin she had. She was a playmate to Dru even though she may not have wanted to play Bratz and "house". Spending hours over at South Park playground., camping at Orman, swimming & campfires. Oh Kaylee, you touched so many lives & were a true blessing to all. Your sweet smile & kind heart won´t be forgotten.
Kelly Keegan
Friend
October 3, 2021
I remember when I would come over to her sisters she would always be cracking little jokes, she was always super sweet and funny! I remember she told Kelsey "don´t bend down like that you´re creasing your sneakers" I thought that was funny because Kelsey continued to do it . I didn´t know her very well but I knew she was a good sister and Auntie and that she will be missed by a lot of people
Breanna
Friend
October 2, 2021
Phoebe Caldwell
October 2, 2021
Kaylee was truly one of the kindest people I knew. She was so chaotic and funny. To know Kaylee was to love her. Kaylee always knew how to make others feel good, even if she was struggling herself. I remember on my birthday one year I didn´t really do much and I felt like no one really cared. But Kaylee invited me over and got me cupcakes and pixie stix. She sang to me, and we played call of duty and just enjoyed eachothers humor that night. To this day I honestly believe that that was probably the best birthday I´ve had. She showed me just how much she cared for me and that meant a lot. I´m so thankful for Kaylees family! Definitely wouldn´t be where I am today, who I am today, without them!!
Tyler Warner
Friend
October 2, 2021
Kaylee was a beautiful girl. I remember her as a young girl growing up in Belle. Always a smile .
Cora Brown
October 2, 2021
Kaylee you will Forever in our Hearts !! Love and Miss You ! When i look up the sky and I see the bright star from above I know you are looking down on all of us ! Rest in Peace Kaylee
DeAun Conway
Family
October 2, 2021
