Kaylee Ann Teppo
BELLE FOURCHE| Kaylee Ann Teppo, age 19 of Belle Fourche and Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Services will be held 10:30am Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Kaylee's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on Kaylee's obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com