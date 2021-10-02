Dear Kaylee, I´ll thank Jodies daycare everyday for bringing you into my life. You were my first friend, best friend and sometimes my only friend. You were shy on the surface but it didn´t take much to get you out of your shell. You had the kindest heart and would never purposely hurt anyone, that is unless you had the misfortune of playing against you in soccer or basketball. The two of us definitely gave Krista a run for her money during her coaching career. You always made everything fun and put a smile on everyone´s face. I´ll never forget how excepting you were to me, I have never had a friend that truly excepted me for me like you. Every trip to rapid was spent in Claire´s making my mom buy us another BFF necklace or charm. And every Halloween was spent with matching costumes with wigs and our press on nails, that all fell off by the end of the night. There was only two numbers I had memorized when I was little, that was my moms and your home phone. I´ll never forget the countless homecomings where we spent days preparing our homecoming outfits just for us to be convinced our tie-die shirt made us look like purple cows. I wish I could share all our memories, but the only way to do that would be to write a book and English was your strong suit not mine. I always enjoyed making you laugh and even more when we would both crack jokes. Not a day has ever went by where I don´t think about you. I will always love you and you will always hold a special place in my heart. Till we meet again BFFI <3

Jayme Peterson Friend October 4, 2021