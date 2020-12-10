Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keith E. Sugden
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Keith E. Sugden

RAPID CITY | With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father, Keith E. Sugden, born on Jan. 12, 1932, to Fred and Anna Sugden, in Wolf Point, MT. He was the oldest child of two and loved his family dearly. He was married to Marie Sugden in 1952. They were blessed with five children, Charlotte, Clarisse, Christine, Richard, Dale, seven grandchildren, and several great- and great-great-grandchildren that he loved.

Keith lived his life to the fullest. Recently he had commented if he had his life to live over again, he would not change a thing. We will play "I Did It My Way" at his Celebration of Life to salute the way he lived his life.

Keith had an extended family at Walmart where he worked for 38 years – he hoped to make it to 40 years because he really enjoyed greeting and working with all the people.

He is survived by his sister, Darlene, his children, Charlotte, Richard, and Dale Sugden, and Howard Iron Leggings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna Sugden; his daughter, Christine Sugden; and his loving wife, Virginia (Geigle) Sugden.

Dad was the pilot to heaven on Dec. 8, 2020 and his co-pilot was his loving daughter, Clarisse, who passed two days later. He will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life for Dad and Clarisse in the Spring. A burial will follow.

His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Rich, Charlotte and My Dear Dale on the passing of my step father Keith. He was truly a unique man and taught me many life lessons as a child and adult. My mother Donna loved him with her whole heart and sadly she passed away on April 8, 2018. Ironic Keith passed on the 8th of December. I have so many wonderful memories of Keith. I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Clarisse right after of losing your father. I was truly blessed to have him in my life for 19 plus years. May the Lord bless and keep you and give you peace my dear other 'DAD'. I'm so thankful that you all had the opportunity to see him before he passed. He's at peace with his parents Fred and Brownie now. All my love and prayers to you all, Lori.
Lori Tervola-Berger
December 17, 2020
Rest In Peace. Take care of Reese. I will help Wanda to keep the boys corralled.
Brenda
December 16, 2020
I saw Mr. Sugden story on CNN and my heart skipped a beat. I was so moved and touched by his story, spirt and bravery. My prayers are with his family because I lost my mother two years ago and I know losing a parent hurts to the core. But his loving, caring and giving spirit will live on in their hearts. Thank you and Rest In Peace Mr. Sugden.
Ca-Trina L. Scott
December 13, 2020
I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the Sugden Family. I saw his story on CNN and it broke my heart to see him fighting for his life. I know he will be missed by his family and friends. Rest In Peace. You are loved!
Stephanie
December 12, 2020
Keith was one of kind and was part of our family many years ago. He was always smiling and loved to chat. His smile, positivity and kindness will be missed. God speed Sir.
Renee
December 12, 2020
I saw Keith's interview on CNN and was so moved by him. His kindness and courage were on display for me to witness. My own dad passed away away three and half years ago and Keith's gentle nature reminded me of him. My heart is saddened by his loss and grateful to him for sharing himself with us. My deepest condolences to his family. Thank you for sharing him with us.
Elizabeth
December 12, 2020
I was moved by Keith´s interview on CNN. He seemed a kind and strong soul. I was saddened to learn of his passing. My heart goes out to his family at this sad and painful time.
Sharon
December 12, 2020
I saw your interview on CNN and was very moved by your strength and kindness. I was very saddened to hear of your passing and I pray there is peace for your family.
Mary A
December 12, 2020
Keith you made a difference. I saw your interview and you were so brave and kind. Thank you for making a difference. RIP sweet angel.
Tanya Gardanar
December 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Keith's family. My husband and I saw him on CNN and he touched our hearts. What a special soul, Rest in Peace.
Deb Leblanc
December 11, 2020
I saw your story on CNN, Keith was an awesome man. My prayers are with Keith´s family. Y´all are so Blessed to share those days with an awesome Man.
Kym Errhonds
December 11, 2020
God Bless this man’s kindness and heart. I saw a replay of his interview on CNN as Anderson Cooper let us know of his passing. I was so moved and in tears that I felt compelled to write. May God and his beautiful wife be embracing him so wonderfully and fully tonight.
Alexandra Zorn
December 11, 2020
I’m so sorry for the family’s loss. God bless!
Lori Johnson
December 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fabio Grandolfo
December 11, 2020
I got to experience this lovely man as he was interviewed in the hospital. Thank you for your dignity and grace, sir.
Ann Strahm
December 11, 2020
Sweet man, rest easy while your tears are wiped by the hand of God. Sending love to you and all who love you.
Anne
December 11, 2020
I saw his interview on CNN and he touched my heart. Every single word he said made tears flow my eyes, every night after that I prayed for him. My heart is sad today, but I know that he is home now, he is at peace. My condolences to all his family.
Arith Ruggio
December 11, 2020
Just saw your story on CNN, sending sympathy and prayers from Texas.
Mindy Muellenborn
December 11, 2020
I worked with Keith when he was admitted to the hospital. He was a joy to converse with despite his illness. I will forever hold a place in my heart for him.
Si
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results