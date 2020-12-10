Keith E. Sugden

RAPID CITY | With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father, Keith E. Sugden, born on Jan. 12, 1932, to Fred and Anna Sugden, in Wolf Point, MT. He was the oldest child of two and loved his family dearly. He was married to Marie Sugden in 1952. They were blessed with five children, Charlotte, Clarisse, Christine, Richard, Dale, seven grandchildren, and several great- and great-great-grandchildren that he loved.

Keith lived his life to the fullest. Recently he had commented if he had his life to live over again, he would not change a thing. We will play "I Did It My Way" at his Celebration of Life to salute the way he lived his life.

Keith had an extended family at Walmart where he worked for 38 years – he hoped to make it to 40 years because he really enjoyed greeting and working with all the people.

He is survived by his sister, Darlene, his children, Charlotte, Richard, and Dale Sugden, and Howard Iron Leggings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna Sugden; his daughter, Christine Sugden; and his loving wife, Virginia (Geigle) Sugden.

Dad was the pilot to heaven on Dec. 8, 2020 and his co-pilot was his loving daughter, Clarisse, who passed two days later. He will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life for Dad and Clarisse in the Spring. A burial will follow.

