Kelly Eugene Douglas
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Kelly Eugene Douglas

RAPID CITY | Kelly Eugene Douglas, 85, passed away at home on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Kelly, son of Thomas P. Douglas and Helen (Bonamie) Douglas, was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on September 28, 1936. He grew up in Pierre and graduated from Pierre High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Naomi Magnusson, in 1955, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage on March 5, 2021.

The couple made their home in Pierre, Southern California and Rapid City, where Kelly worked at the South Dakota Cement Plant for 20 years before retiring in 1998. Over the years, Kelly enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, golfing, and always looked forward to summers where he could catch one of his grandson's ballgames. He was a member of the Elks Club, where he worked in the Golf Pro Shop during his retirement. Kelly was also a 40-year member of the Rapid City Moose Lodge, and he and Naomi enjoyed many Friday and Saturday nights dancing there.

Kelly is survived by his wife Naomi Douglas of Rapid City; six children, Mark (Tina) Douglas of Pierre, SD, Lori (Al) Pearce of Moscow, ID, Jon Douglas of Rapid City, SD, James (Elaine) Douglas of Saratoga Springs, UT, Kathryn Berg of Rapid City, SD, and Mary Kaiser of Rapid City, SD; 12 grandsons and 4 granddaughters; 18 great grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Lindbloom of Sioux Falls, SD, and Gail Jacobson of Ft. Pierre, SD; two brothers Paul Douglas (Sandy) of Rapid City, SD, and Dennis Douglas of Windsor, CO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Kelly was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Mary Douglas; his parents, Thomas and Helen Douglas; his brother Roger Douglas; grandson Ryan Douglas; four siblings, Donald Douglas, Jacob (Jerry) Douglas, Thomas Douglas and Linda (Douglas) Davis.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Monument Physicians and Monument Hospice and Home Health for the exceptional care given to Kelly.

Funeral services and Christian Burial will be March 5, 2022, with arrangements pending through Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, South Dakota.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
CLAUDIA DOUGLAS
December 26, 2021
