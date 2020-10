Kendall E. Hansen

SPEARFISH | Kendall E. Hansen, 86, died Oct. 3, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Mt. View Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.