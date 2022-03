Kenneth Berry

PHILIP | Kenneth Berry, age 92, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Philip Nursing Home.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 13, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at the Community Evangelical Free Church in Philip.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.