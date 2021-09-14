Ronnell Merchen Grotzke
KADOKA | Ronnell Merchen Grotzke, age 68, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died Friday, September 10, 2021 near Kadoka, South Dakota.
Visitation will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, before the funeral service at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at the Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. MDT Thursday, September 16, at the Norris Cemetery in Norris.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.