Kenneth Berry
Ronnell Merchen Grotzke

KADOKA | Ronnell Merchen Grotzke, age 68, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died Friday, September 10, 2021 near Kadoka, South Dakota.

Visitation will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, before the funeral service at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at the Presbyterian Church.

Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. MDT Thursday, September 16, at the Norris Cemetery in Norris.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Kadoka, SD
Sep
16
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Kadoka, SD
Sep
16
Interment
2:00p.m.
Norris Cemetery
Norris, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Rush Funeral Chapel
