Kennetth Lee Harrod
1946 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Kenneth Lee Harrod

EDGEMONT - Kenneth Lee Harrod passed away April 7, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1946 in Hot Springs SD to Kenneth and Joy Harrod. He attended Edgemont High School (1964) and earned a business degree from Chadron State College (1968).

Kenneth married the love of his life, Joyce Meier, of Igloo SD in 1967. His career began as an accounting manager with the Johns Manville Corporation in Las Vegas Nevada. His desire to raise a family in the Black Hills was realized when he returned to Edgemont and began a 36 year career with the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railroad.

He was a strong advocate for the working 'man' and spent over two decades as the Local Chairman for the United Transportation Union. Edgemont was a community he believed in and thus he served on the Edgemont City Council and the Edgemont School Board. His retirement was spent on a hill overlooking Edgemont in the house he built. There he spent time doing the simple things with his family and pets over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Dean), sister (Loree), and son (Larry).

He is survived by his wife Joyce, sisters (Ardis, Irma), two sons, Norman (wife Tricia), Darrell (wife Tanya) and five grandchildren Kaylee, Keyana, Matthew, Jenna, (Norman) and Landon (Darrell).

For Joyce and his family, Kenneth was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will always be in their hearts. As a friend to many, he will be missed by many. Per his directive, no communal services will be held and his family will execute his private wishes with his remains.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
April 11, 2022
