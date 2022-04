Kenny Ireland

PHILIP | Kenny Ireland, 75, died Oct 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 9, with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. and an OES service starting at 7 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 10, at the Fine Arts Gymnasium in Philip.

Burial will follow at the Triangle Ranch Family Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home