Kent Carl Musegades

RAPID CITY| Kent Carl Musegades, 78, passed away on September 21, 2021. Kent was born to Freeman and Vera Musegades in Alpha, Minnesota. He graduated from Westbrook High School and Hamline University in St. Paul. He married his college sweetheart, Nancy Ann Houston in 1965.

Kent began his career at St. Paul Companies. He left to pursue his dream of owning a small business and in 1976, moved his family to the Black Hills and opened Dairy Queen stores in Rapid City, Spearfish and Custer. He spent the last two decades of his career as a financial advisor for both Piper Jaffray and Morgan Stanley.

He was raised in the Lutheran tradition and was a man of great faith. Kent was active in the Rotary organization and was a believer in their mission of humanity and service.

He loved sports! He was a college athlete and a great baseball and football fan. He was devoted to his Twins and Vikings and always had an opinion about their seasons.

He was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting locations throughout the United States and abroad. He particularly enjoyed his time in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

He valued his friendships…many of them spanned back to childhood and college. He always looked forward to Friday evenings with his happy hour group, the Jolly Ranchers.

He was most passionate about his family. He was great cheerleader and role model to his daughters and son. He adored his three grandsons, Tommy, Jake and Alec and played an active role in each of their lives. Kent was a fixture at their hockey, football and baseball games.

Kent was a man of integrity. He was kind, honest and hard working. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son, Andrew; and brother, Rick. He is survived by his daughters, Stefanie Adams and Meredith Musegades; grandsons, Tommy and Jake Adams and Alec Humke; dear friend, Jeanne Lee; sister, Vonette (Earl) Crowell; sister-in-law, Sharon Musegades and Mary Kay Moen; and nephews and nieces, Lesi Pickrell, Sheila Crowell, Mike Crowell, Steve Crowell, Cindy Musegades, Heather Musegades, Patrick Musegades, Andrea Moen and Allison Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at South Canyon Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 25th at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rotary Club of Rapid City, P.O. Box 284, Rapid City, SD 57709.