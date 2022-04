Kevin Ray Dennis

BELLE FOURCHE | Kevin Ray Dennis, 63, died December 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7 at 11:00 am at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 8 at 2:30 pm at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland, South Dakota. Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.