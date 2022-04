Kirk J. Murphy

RAPID CITY | Kirk James Murphy, 59, died March 6, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron. Burial will follow at St. Martins Cemetery.