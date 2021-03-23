Menu
LaReign G. Munsch
LaReign G. Munsch

RAPID CITY | LaReign G. Munsch, 78, died March 20, 2021.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at First Baptist Church. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
707 St. Patrick Street, Rapid City, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
LaReign has been part of my life for over 50 years, both in person and on-line. I knew her parents and siblings and her husband and family. I offer my prayers to all the family for God's peace and comfort to fill your hearts, knowing that she is now with Jesus whom she loved and served well.
Chuck Landon
March 25, 2021
Don't know if you remember me, I' m a good friend of Cheryl's. Just want you all to know I'm thinking of all of you. She was such a great lady and will be missed so very much! Praying for you all!
Claudia Kaeter
March 24, 2021
LaReign was one great lady. She had great common sense and loved her grandchildren. She will be missed.
Len Ochsner
Friend
March 24, 2021
Will miss your pretty smile and great sense of humor God Bless.
Bernie Goehring
March 24, 2021
What a great and wonderful lady. May she now rest in peace with her son.
Leonard L Ochsner
March 23, 2021
