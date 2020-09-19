Larry R. Amann

RAPID CITY | Larry Ross Amann, 73, passed peacefully on his birthday eve, Sept. 14, 2020, at home isurrounded by his loved ones. He was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Rolla, ND, to Marvin and Geraldine Amann.

Larry (also known as "Shorty" to close friends and family) grew up working on the family farm in Crocus, ND. There he developed an impeccable work ethic and honest business practices. He married Ruthann Burkhart in 1968 and over their 28-year marriage they raised three children. In his 20's he owned a service station, served in the National Guard and farmed near Crocus for six years. In 1981, the family moved from Crocus to Rapid City. Here he brought to life his concept for a portable storage shed, which he called The Wallaby Hut. He designed, marketed and produced hundreds of these units in the Black Hills area. Meanwhile he worked as a handyman while developing a vision for his future work as a home remodeler and contractor. He has since served the Rapid City and surrounding areas until just five weeks prior to his passing.

Larry LOVED to work. His motto was "Love what you do. Do what you love. And deliver more than you promised."

He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and reluctantly parted with a world class collection of M-1 carbines in his last months. He loved the Minnesota Twins.

Larry was charitable, generous and treated everyone he met with respect and personal attention, whether client or friend. He was a mentally and physically strong man -- stoic, independent and incredibly witty. You could always hear Larry coming by listening for his distinctive whistling.

He wasn't afraid to die and believed in God and the afterlife. He often shared interesting stories about his spiritual journey.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Geraldine Amann; brother, Ray Amann; and niece, Tammela Rinas. He is survived by his children, Stacy Amann and Amy Amann, both of Rapid City, and Penny Oliver (Chris) of Lakewood, CO; brother, Russell Amann (Linda), Willis, TX; sisters, Lorelei Britton (Mike) of Egeland, ND, and Jann Eichinger (Mark) of Portland, OR; and six grandchildren.

The family invites you to Celebrate his Life by joining them for an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at his beloved home, 129 N 48th St., Rapid City.