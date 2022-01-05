Larry Earl Budd

RAPID CITY | Larry Earl Budd, 81, Rapid City, passed away on January 1, 2022, at Avantara North nursing home in Rapid City, SD.Larry was born on October 18, 1940 in Rapid City, SD to Earl and Edith (Mickelson) Budd. Larry graduated from Rapid City High School in 1958. He enlisted in the US Navy after graduation and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Shangri La. He married his high school sweetheart Sherrie Ann Jensen in 1960.After leaving the Navy he worked at Standard Oil in El Segundo, CA before returning to Rapid City in 1965 where he worked at the South Dakota State Cement Plant, Espe Printing, Barber Transportation and American Greetings until 1981 when he had to retire with a medical disability. After retirement he devoted himself to the Rapid City Public Library's Young Writers Group and volunteering with the Free Methodist Church as he was able.Survivors include one son, Bret Budd (Lois Becker), La Vista, NE; one daughter, Brenda (Kyle) Manning, Pierre; and two brothers, Daniel (Estelle) Budd and William (Carole) Budd, both of Rapid City, three granddaughters Jamie (Jeremy) Vitamvas, Omaha, NE, Stephanie (Chris) Crow, Rapid City, and Julie Budd, Ralston, NE and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie Ann (Jensen) Budd.Visitation will be at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City on Sunday, January 9th from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Funeral services will be at the Freedom Motorcycle Church in Rapid City on Monday, January 10th at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.