Larry D. Martin

RAPID CITY | Larry was born on Oct. 3, 1930 in Gettysburg, SD. He peacefully passed on Oct. 15, 2020, at Hospice House in Rapid City.

Larry married Cleo Grage on Dec. 21, 1955, in Rapid City. He graduated from high school in 1949 in Onida, SD. Larry entered college on the GI Bill following a brief enlistment in the Air Force and pursued a degree in art. He graduated from USD in Vermillion in 1962. His diploma took him to Lincoln, NE; Denver, CO; and Rapid City, where he became part owner in many local advertising agencies.

Following retirement, Larry enjoyed painting, watching football, and following his small family on their adventures and visits.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy (Currier) Martin of Onida, and his wife, Cleo (Grage) Martin. He leaves behind his daughter, Pamela Burg (Roger) of Kemmerer, WY; grandchildren, Ryan Pawlowski, Wynne Burg, and Alec (Mickayla) Burg; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Jackson, and Luke Pawlowski, and Quinten and Caspen Burg; along with many additional relatives on his deceased wife's side.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery.