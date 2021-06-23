Menu
Larry D. Richmond
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Larry D. Richmond

RAPID CITY | Larry Dale Richmond, 64, passed away on June 22, 2021 at the Hospice House after a valiant battle with cancer.

Larry was born May 29, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to Larry Ray Richmond and JoAnna (Connor) Richmond.

Larry worked for the Fire Department and Ambulance Service in Cleveland, OK, as a fireman and EMT. He then began an over 25-year career as the EMT/paramedic Instructor/Coordinator for Indian Health Service. He relocated to Rapid City, where he met his wife of 26 years, Lisa (Hensley) Richmond. Together they raised three children.

Larry was a diehard Oklahoma "Boomer Sooner" Football Fan -- to the extreme. On every Saturday you would find Larry watching Oklahoma football if they were playing. Anyone that knew him well knew better than to question his loyalty to OU. Larry also enjoyed spending his time with his family and the family dog, "Trouble".

Larry is survived by his wife, Lisa, Rapid City; sons, Larry-Thomas Dale Richmond, Minneapolis, MN, and Michael Gregory Martin Richmond, Rapid City; daughter, Janet Lorene Lyne Richmond, Minneapolis; mother, JoAnna Richmond; brother, Terry Richmond, and Terry's sons, Dusty (Kendra) Richmond and Cory (Yancy) Richmond; sister, Lori Hanna, and Lori's son, Stroth (Sarah) Hanna, all from Oklahoma; sister-in-law, "Queenie" Lori (Tom) Lawrence and their children, Erin (Daniel) Hughes, Joseph Lawrence, Tom (Dominique) Lawrence, John Lawrence, Luke Lawrence, Mary Lawrence, and Matt Lawrence, all of Rapid City; also many great-nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at a later date in his home state of Oklahoma.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry was a dear friend to many of us in the gaming community and touched so many of us. It is with much love and our sincerest condolences that we plant these trees to honor Larry's life.
Mary-Lou Wiseblatt
July 22, 2021
Larry was an intelligent, kind hearted individual who knew advanced cardiac life resuscitation like no other! My last 12 every 2 year recertifications were taught by Larry. I recall his encouraging words, "ACLS, it's easy peasy! " I will miss his sense of humor, his sincere dedication to his profession and I thank him for sharing his knowledge with me. My deepest sympathy to his family. Genie Ellis CNP
Genie Ellis
Work
June 28, 2021
I have loved Larry and his family for many years. Their loss is unbearable. I learned so much from Larry, as did thousands of others. I wish peace to this kind soul and his family. The world is less bright now.
Mary Fox
Work
June 27, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 25, 2021
Larry was the very best educator in the field of emergency medicine. He was my instructor and a very dear friend. He was the nicest, most sincere person I have ever known. I was very lucky to have known him. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to his family...may God comfort you at this time.
Marilyn Rutz
Work
June 24, 2021
