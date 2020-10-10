Larry G. Rolfstad

RAPID CITY | Larry Gene Rolfstad, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at home.

Larry was born on June 24, 1942 in Williston, ND, a son of Ervin and Dora (Jacobson) Rolfstad. He graduated from Williston High School and earned his bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserve.

He met and married his wife, Rosalinda (Linda) Dietrich, on Nov. 19, 1966 while they were both working at the bank in Billings, MT. They moved to Iowa, started their family, and Larry embarked on a successful banking career of over 30 years. While in Iowa, Larry was an avid fan and supporter of Iowa wrestling. He and Linda celebrated 53 years of marriage together.

Following retirement, Larry and Linda moved to Rapid City. They enjoyed the Black Hills area together and spent many winter months in Arizona.

Larry was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, a member of the Sons of Norway, and a volunteer at the Chapel in the Hills. Larry and Linda made several trips to Norway, leading tours and spending time with their Norwegian family making many special memories.

Larry enjoyed antique cars, especially his green Metropolitan. Larry was a businessman and entrepreneur. Larry and Linda together founded Rocking R Bison Ltd, a Rapid City company that specialized in bison leather jackets and accessories.

Larry especially enjoyed spending time with his large extended family.

Larry is survived by his mother, Dora Rolfstad; his wife, Linda Rolfstad; two sons, Erik Rolfstad (Patricia) of Davenport, IA and Jason Rolfstad of Minneapolis; a daughter, Karrin Rolfstad, Spearfish; and grandchildren, William Rolfstad, 4 MIDN US Naval Academy, Annapolsi, MD, and Mary Rolfstad and Elizabeth Rolfstad, both of Davenport.

He is also survived by four sisters, Barbara (David) Stewart of Virginia, MN, Dyanne Johnsrud of Roundup, MT, Theresa (Howard) Torgerson of Beulah, ND, and Bekki Larson (Harold) of Arnegard, ND. He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Rolfstad, and a brother, Martin Rolfstad.

Private family services and burial will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com