SPEARFISH | Larry W. Weeks, 76, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Larry Warren Weeks was born August 8, 1944, in Prosser, WA. After WWII, his parents, Elmer and Lilian (Johnson) Weeks, moved to Rapid City. Larry managed restaurants in several western states. He and his wife, Jan, moved back to Lead where he worked with the Spearfish and Lead Job Service Centers. They also owned and operated a flyfishing business in Lead.

An avid outdoorsman, he was active in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Black Hills Fly Fishers.

A Graveside service, with military honors will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Black Hills Fly Fishers, PO Box 1621, Rapid City, SD, 57709 or to Black Hills Raptor Center, Box 9713, Rapid City, SD 57709.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
