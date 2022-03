Larry G. Woods

RAPID CITY | Larry Glen Woods, 74, passed away March 2, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with burial services at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sympathy cards may be sent to Dan Woods at 802 Blaine Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.

Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com