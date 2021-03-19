Menu
LaVonne Horn
LaVonne Horn

CUSTER | LaVonne Horn, 88, died March 16, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 22, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church
Custer, SD
Remembering Lavonne and her husband Don...very special people who are truly missed.
Gary Miller
Friend
March 13, 2022
Lavonne was a beautiful caring lady, she and Don were like parents to me growing up in Dalton where he was my 6th grade teacher and basketball coach, they took me on many summer trips with them to the Black Hills as a youngster. We became lifelong friends with my family visiting them in Scottsbluff and Custer and them visiting us in Las Vegas, They were truly great friends I will miss Lavonne's letters and phone calls, great memories Luv You Gary, Lance and Kristina Miller
Gary Miller
March 22, 2021
Lavonne you always made us feel welcome in your home you shared with Don. Thank you so much for all the wonderful fun memories we have of our second home in the Black Hills. May you Rest In Peace. Love you always
James, Nori Wlaschin
March 19, 2021
