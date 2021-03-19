Lavonne was a beautiful caring lady, she and Don were like parents to me growing up in Dalton where he was my 6th grade teacher and basketball coach, they took me on many summer trips with them to the Black Hills as a youngster. We became lifelong friends with my family visiting them in Scottsbluff and Custer and them visiting us in Las Vegas, They were truly great friends I will miss Lavonne's letters and phone calls, great memories Luv You Gary, Lance and Kristina Miller

Gary Miller March 22, 2021