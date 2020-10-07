Menu
Leila Corkle

Leila G. Corkle

RAPID CITY | Leila Grace (Palmer) Corkle, 92, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

She was born Oct. 25, 1927 near Franklin, NE, to Earl Palmer and Grace (Van Camp) Palmer. She graduated from Elm Creek (NE) High School in 1944.

On May 29, 1945 she married Kenneth Pease, U.S. Navy. They had three children: Lloyd, Bryce and Roberta (Bobbi) Pease Olson. She and Kenneth were married 53 years,

On Sept. 1, 2000, she married Robert Corkle. They were married 20 years.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Corkle, Rapid City; son, Bryce (Cheryl) Pease, Covina, CA; daughter, Bobbi (Roberta) Olson, Des Moine, IA; daughter-in-law, Janea Pease; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Friday, Oct. 9, at Black Hills National Cememtery near Sturgis.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
