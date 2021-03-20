Menu
Leland "Sonny" Waterland
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Leland 'Sonny' Waterland

TUCSON, Ariz. | Leland "Sonny" Waterland, 93, passed away Feb. 5, 2021.

He was born July 3, 1927 in Rapid City, SD, to Nell Beach and Rubin Waterland. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Black Hills and graduated from Rapid City High School. Called to duty, Sonny enlisted and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Sonny left the military and became a journeyman iron worker. He retired in 1989 from Local 433 California and Local 454 Utah.

He married Eila Schoenberger in 1976. Sonny had three children: Marta Henshaw (preceded him in death) and Stacey Buchlmann of Sioux City, IA, and Teri Doiedg of Rapid City.

They moved to Arizona 1995.

Memorial is pending.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 20, 2021.
Thanks for all the memories you will be missed by all your Ironworks brother's you were agood friend. Cliff johnson
Cliff johnson
March 23, 2021
My sincere condolences to you Eila and to Sonny´s daughters.
Ginny Waterland
March 20, 2021
