RAPID CITY | Leona Marie "Punky" McCalip, 83, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Leona was born Nov. 1, 1937 in Columbia, SD to Ben and Mary Ann (Pierson) Schnell. She graduated from Aberdeen Central High School. On June 18, 1957, Leona married Donald McCalip in Aberdeen.

Leona worked in New York City as a Cab Driver for over 10 years and she also spent time as a secretary. In 1999, Leona and Donald moved to Rapid City. Donald passed away in 2011.

She enjoyed puzzles and listening to music of Fleetwood Mac, Michael Bolton, and Celine Dion. Leona also enjoyed playing softball up until age 40.

She is survived by her sons, William Mastin McCalip II of Staten Island, NY, and Donald Roosevelt (Nancy) McCalip Jr. of Howell, NJ; sisters, Velda (Delo) Kinney-Lee, Rapid City, Irene Feickert, Aberdeen, and Ethel Parsons, Aberdeen; grandson, Donald Roosevelt (Amanda) McCalip III of Toms River, NJ; granddaughter, Kelly McCalip of Howell, NJ; great-granddaughters, Briyanna McCalip and Tanna McCalip, and great-grandson, Donovan McCalip, all of Toms River.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; two brothers; and two sisters.

Private family services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

