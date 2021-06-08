To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I never met you but I knew you. Rest in peace, my friend.
Delton Jeter
Other
January 31, 2022
I am thankful for you Uncle. I remember sundancing with you and also drawing a "man walking on a buffalo" for you in Arizona. I am glad we were able to talk in person and on the phone. Blessing Chief Crow Dog and I will follow the instructions that you gave me. Much love, faith, and hope and thank you for all you have done and also in the spirit world in the "universe of universities." Prayers for you, your family, and our families. All my relations.
Nathan Strong Elk, jr.
Family
January 20, 2022
Wichasa wakan
Jerry
Friend
December 6, 2021
Leonard married us on February 10, 1992 on the ranch in San Juan Bautista, California. It was the only day in a very wet February the sun came out. A day to remember. Our sympathies go out to the family
Lucy Montes
June 13, 2021
He will surely be missed and forever remembered. Prayers for the family. Journey well.
Cary Steele
Other
June 12, 2021
Wopila. Thank you for coming to see me at the fire. We will take care of the earth. See you around.
John Feins
June 12, 2021
The only truly Holyman I've ever met.
Jerry
Friend
June 9, 2021
I cherish the memories of meeting Leonard and family in New Mexico, spending time at Crowdogs Paradise and their stay at my loft in New York. I told him about seeing a hawk circling in the sky moments after my father passed. He told me that was a sign from the spirit and message from my father. Leonard, I will search the sky above my farm for a hawk with a message from you dear friend.
Jim Ballard
Friend
June 9, 2021
Thank you Leonard for your leadership fpr the OYATE.
You are honored. You are loved by the people.
Karen Running
Family
June 9, 2021
uncle, words cannot be spoken, What a loss to me and thousands of others. Thank you for being there when the people called your name.