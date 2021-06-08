I am thankful for you Uncle. I remember sundancing with you and also drawing a "man walking on a buffalo" for you in Arizona. I am glad we were able to talk in person and on the phone. Blessing Chief Crow Dog and I will follow the instructions that you gave me. Much love, faith, and hope and thank you for all you have done and also in the spirit world in the "universe of universities." Prayers for you, your family, and our families. All my relations.

Nathan Strong Elk, jr. Family January 20, 2022