Leonard B. Weimer

RAPID CITY | Leonard Bernell "Len" Weimer, 68, died Oct. 14, 2020 at the Monument Health Hospital.

Len was born Feb. 16, 1952 in Belle Fourche to Alfred and Lorraine (Mowrey) Weimer. The family subsequently moved to Rapid City after farming throughout the drought years in the late 1950s.

Baseball was the childhood passion Len shared with his brother LeRoy. Len's favorite memories involved a band of Robbinsdale friends and teammates playing at Harney Little League. The highlight of this experience was being named to the All-Star team in 1964 and coming one game away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Len graduated from Rapid City High School in 1970, simultaneously beginning his career in retail with the Gibson department stores. He worked his way into management at Target Stores in Fargo, ND, and Rapid City. He designed, opened and managed the current Knechts Home Center. Leonard owned and operated National Video, one of Rapid City's original independent video stores. His creativity with interior design store layout, and DIY work ethic were always on display in these endeavors. Many people will remember Len's contributions to the ever successful Rapid City Thrillers CBA franchise, where he served as Business Manager in its heyday. His entrepreneurial skills in several decades of property management continued up to his final days.

Throughout his life, Len was a member of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Diplomats, the Rapid City Elks Lodge 1187 and the Rapid City Masonic Lodge 25. Alongside his father-in-law Ernie Barton and many other cowboys, Len proudly rode with the Western SD Buckaroos and the Custer Trail Riders.

Leonard married the love of his life, Debra Barton, on May 9, 1992 after a long romance. Throughout raising their children, they shared a common love of travel together, and many wine-filled hours in the kitchen preparing delicacies to be enjoyed by all. They spent many years enjoying the family cabin at Brush Creek, and entertaining their beloved restless chihuahua, JB, around Pactola Lake on the Debby Dew.

Len is survived by his wife, Deb; his daughters, Nicole Weimer and Carissa (Brian) Mitchell of Rapid City; his son, Trevor (Kara) Weimer, Medford, OR; his grandson, Brodie Mitchell, Rapid City; his mother, Lorraine Weimer, Rapid City; brother, LeRoy (Kim Marie) Weimer, Rapid City; sisters, Lona (Brad) Snell, Rapid City, and LaRae (Michael) Schaff, Longmont, CO; nieces and nephews, Stefanie (Shawn) Larson, Forrest Weimer, Tony Schaff, Sam Schaff and Rebecca Schaff; great-niece, Baylee Larson; and great-nephews, Brady and Brecken Larson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred; nephew, Jeff Snell; mother-in-law, Jean Mae Barton; and father-in-law Ernest Barton.

A college fund has been set up for Len's only grandson Brodie, with whom he shared several cross-country vacations and beautiful memories. Memorial donations may be sent to Deb Weimer, 1284 Woodridge Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Hotel Alex Johnson ballroom. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m.

Friends may sign his online guest register and watch a video of Lens' service later Wednesday afternoon at osheimschmidt.com.