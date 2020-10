LeRoy H. Ebel

RAPID CITY | LeRoy H. Ebel, 91, died Oct. 28, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and one hour prior to services.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.