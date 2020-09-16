LeRoy S. Lang

RAPID CITY | LeRoy Stephen Lang, 88, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Henry, SD, the son of Joseph and Crescentia "Grace" (Sikkes) Lang. LeRoy was educated in Henry and Watertown.

LeRoy married Dorothy (Goeken) Lang on Dec. 19, 1964, in Rapid City. They have one son, Lee.

LeRoy always loved wood and at an early age you would find a hammer in his hand and nails being driven into some wooden object. He worked in the lumberyard during his high school years in Henry. After graduation he worked in house construction in Watertown until he moved to Rapid City and started a career in commercial construction. He worked at the Ellsworth Air Base Housing when he first came to Rapid City, then Garland Construction and Dilly Construction. Arnold Doyle and LeRoy then started Lang Construction and retired in 1990. LeRoy worked as a construction superintendent on many commercial buildings around the Black Hills area and loved nothing better than to see the first shovel of dirt removed and then turning the keys over to the owner.

LeRoy loved working with wood and built a fishing boat, sailboat, and many would recognize Playmate, his inboard ski boat, skimming across Sheridan Lake. He taught many friends and family how to water ski. He loved water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, hunting, gardening and, of course, woodworking. His biggest joy came when family and friends joined him on the lake, camping or just being in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Rapid City; son, Lee (Mary), grandsons Nick and Brian, all of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister-in-law, Shirl Lang; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and James; and sister, Mary Lou Fiferlick.

Memorial visitation begins at 9:30 a.m., with Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established for the Hospice House of the Black Hills or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.