Leroy "Stump" Wolf
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Leroy 'Stump' Wolf

RAPID CITY | Leroy George "Stump" Wolf, 84, passed away June 22, 2021 in Rapid City.

Stump was born on Jan. 13, 1937, in Ipswich, SD, to Roy and Julia Wolf. He went to Ipswich High where he played basketball and baseball. He attended USD and married Diana Braun in 1972. He worked for Western Surety Bond Co. as a sales representative, receiving the Field Rep of the Year Award for Wyoming and Colorado. Stump was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting pheasants, and spending time with his great-grandsons. He was a devout member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Leroy is survived by Diana; his stepdaughter, Kim and (Harry) Jensen; granddaughter, Jessica Beatty; great-grandsons, Morgan and Mason Zelfer; his brother, David Wolf and niece Karissa Mead; and niece, Paula Tracy May.

Funeral services were held on June 28, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with inurnment at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer's Association or to David Wolf, 19401 N. 7th St. #25, Phoenix, AZ 85024.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 25 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My wonderful Uncle is reunited in Heaven with my mom and dad. Such a sweet man who supported and loved me and mine for a lifetime. He is greatly missed
Paula May
Family
June 26, 2021
Paula May
Family
June 26, 2021
