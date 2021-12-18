Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian May Denker
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Lillian May Denker

RAPID CITY | Lillian May Denker died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.

Services will be at 11 a.m., December 20, 2021, at Kinkade funeral chapel in Sturgis, South Dakota. Visitation will be at the funeral chapel from 9-11 a.m. until time of service.

Lillian was born January 9, 1925, at Haydraw, Meade County, SD, to John and Ida (Spitzenberger) Denker.

Lillian attended rural school for eight years, Sturgis High School, and the National School of Business in Rapid City.

Lillian worked as an administrative secretary for Civil Service in Wiesbaden, Germany, and at Ellsworth AFB until she retired. She traveled extensively from Europe, to Egypt, and China; played bridge; and had an eye for fine art, furniture, and collectibles.

Lillian is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Kathryn Harwood, Mary Goodrich, Ruth Eppenbaugh and Fern O'Connor, and her brothers Robert, Henry, and George Denker.

Condolences may be sent to

www.kinkadefunerals.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD
Dec
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.