Lillian "Lil" R. (Holzer) Schwahn

RAPID CITY | Lillian "Lil" R. (Holzer) Schwahn died Sunday December 12th, 2021.

Lillian was born January 7th, 1931, on a farm West of Strasburg, North Dakota to Adam & Katherine (Fiest) Holzer. She attended a one room schoolhouse in rural Winona County in North Dakota.

On October 25th, 1950, she married the love of her life, Arthur Schwahn, in Strasburg, North Dakota. They lived on a farm for 5 years, in 1956 they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota.

Lillian worked at Hotel Alex Johnson as a server for many years before working side by side with Art, running their janitorial service, well known at that time as "Art's Janitorial & Floor Cleaning". They retired from their janitorial service in 1992.

Lil was a Life Member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 1221, Red Hat Society in Mesa Chapter Mademoiselle, Independent Order Of Foresters, Good Sams Travel Club and were Hart Ranch Members from the start.

Lil & Art began traveling in 1975 and became snowbirds of Mesa, Arizona in 1985. They made many memories and lifelong friends. Lil enjoyed fishing, camping, snowmobiling, card games, polka music, dancing, cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, and crafting. When COVID hit, she went to making hundreds of masks that are now spread from Alaska to Connecticut and everywhere in between.

Lil loved being a mom, grandma, & great grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. One of her favorite things were milkshakes and she loved to make them with her grandkids. Lil was loved by all for her sweet, patient, kind, hardworking and independent personality. She still lived in her home, with the help of her family for some of the household chores.

Lil Loved Christmas time. We found a note in her funeral plans that stated, "I Love You all dearly, now don't shed a tear, I'm spending Christmas with Jesus this year. Love Ma"

With the love of her life, Art, they worked, prayed, cried, danced, laughed, traveled, and experienced a lifetime of memories.

"Turn the lights off, the party is over."

Lillian is survived by her 4 children; Linda (Scott) Zieske, Billings, MT; Artie (Wendy) Schwahn, Rapid City, SD; Allen (Tricia) Schwahn, Rapid City, SD; LaVerne (Jeff) Rose, Rapid City, SD; 11 Grandchildren: 32 Great-Grandchildren: 2 Sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur Schwahn; 3 sisters Ramona Heidrich, Rose Wickenheiser, and Hilda Holzer; brother Aloys Holzer, and grandson Jason Rose.

Visitation for Lillian will be from 5:00-7:00PM, Thursday December 16th, 2021 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Christian wake service will follow at 7:00PM.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30AM Friday, December 17th, 2021 at Church of Saint Therese, the Little Flower. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.