Lillie M. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Lillie M. Brown

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that the family of Lillie Mae McCray Brown announces her passing at the age of 91 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Lillie was born on Oct. 8, 1928 in Frisco, Alabama. Her early education was at a boarding school – a rare opportunity for Blacks in the south – and shaped a love of learning for the rest of her life. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Alabama State College in Montgomery. As a college student, Lillie caught the eye of a young Air Force airman, Fred Brown, who was home on leave.

They were married for 52 years until Fred's death in 2003 at the age of 75.

Lillie loved to travel, and since Fred was in the

military they had many opportunities to explore both the United States and abroad. One of her favorite tours was in Germany, where she made lifelong friends. Soon after, Fred was assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. While Fred wrapped up his military duties, Lillie returned to her love of learning and completed her under graduate degree at Black Hills State College. In 1971 she earned a Master's Degree in Education at South Dakota State University.

For the next 28 years, Lillie touched and enriched the lives of hundreds of students as a teacher and counselor in the Douglas School System. As she put it, she loved teaching because it "brought her to the core of understanding the needs of her students". Her kids knew that "Mrs. Brown loved them" and they loved her back. Lillie was a great role model, and continued to support her students through scholarships for high school seniors after her retirement.

Brought up in the church, Lillie loved to sing in the choir on Sundays as a child, and as an adult could be caught humming hymns to herself. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rapid City, she served on the personnel committee and was an Elder. She was also proud to be member of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association.

Preceding Lillie in death are her parents, William and Elizabeth McCray, her husband, Fred Douglas Brown, two brothers, Henry McCray and William McCray Jr., and one sister, Willie Mae McCray.

Lillie is survived by her three daughters, Sher'ron (Richard), Micherlyn, and Natasha, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Forever remembered by her relatives, friends, and a legion of former students, Lillie will live eternally in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the First Presbyterian Church.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
710 Kansas City Street;, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Dear Micherlyn and sisters, so sorry to hear of Mrs Lillies passing! My thoughts are with you from afar at this time!
Joanne Detwiler
March 24, 2021
Mrs Brown was my teacher, I will always remember her kindness. I thought of her often the last 41 years. She was such an inspiration.
Sandra Small
March 22, 2021
What a lovely picture of Lillie May! I live in the West Boulevard area and walked by Lillie Mae's beautiful home on the corner many times. When Lillie Mae was in her yard we would visit. A smiling, friendly, lovely lady. So sorry that you had to say good-bye to her. May she be smiling - and singing, in the light of God's face!
Judy Hasenohrl
March 20, 2021
My grandma Lucy Gibson was a good friend and fellow teacher with Lillie. I have very fond memories of Lillie. She had such a huge and loving personality. You couldn't help but smile when you were around her. I smile just thinking about her. I remember Tasha and staying overnight at that amazingly beautiful Victorian home. It actually started my love of old homes. Tasha, please connect with me on Facebook. I lost my mom in October 2020. She was only 78, but battled life-long heart problems from rheumatic fever. Losing your mom hits you harder than you expect. Sending you and all your family a big hug and all my love. Your mom was one of a kind who will be missed by many.
Kim Weaver-Fritzsche
March 20, 2021
So sorry about your mother passing away.
Carol Saunders
March 20, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 19, 2021
On behalf of the Coleman family: Bobbie Jean (niece) and Fonzy, Sheryl (great niece), Byron (great nephew) we send our love and condolences to aunt Lillie's family. We will always remember when aunt Lillie would make the drive from South Dakota to Illinois to visit with us. Nothing will replace the three hour phone calls she would have with Jean. Sharon, Micherlyn and Natasha please know you and your families are in our prayers Love and Peace, The Coleman Family
Sheryl Elaine Coleman
March 17, 2021
Prayers for Miss Brown and family. She was a beautiful royal lady.
Barb Bollinger
March 12, 2021
Sad to hear of Lillie's passing. One of the nicest and most decent women I know. She was a treat to talk to when she used to come into my office. My heartfelt deepest condolences to her family and friends. May God Bless you all.
Chris Laughlin
March 11, 2021
