Lillie M. Brown

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that the family of Lillie Mae McCray Brown announces her passing at the age of 91 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Lillie was born on Oct. 8, 1928 in Frisco, Alabama. Her early education was at a boarding school – a rare opportunity for Blacks in the south – and shaped a love of learning for the rest of her life. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Alabama State College in Montgomery. As a college student, Lillie caught the eye of a young Air Force airman, Fred Brown, who was home on leave.

They were married for 52 years until Fred's death in 2003 at the age of 75.

Lillie loved to travel, and since Fred was in the

military they had many opportunities to explore both the United States and abroad. One of her favorite tours was in Germany, where she made lifelong friends. Soon after, Fred was assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. While Fred wrapped up his military duties, Lillie returned to her love of learning and completed her under graduate degree at Black Hills State College. In 1971 she earned a Master's Degree in Education at South Dakota State University.

For the next 28 years, Lillie touched and enriched the lives of hundreds of students as a teacher and counselor in the Douglas School System. As she put it, she loved teaching because it "brought her to the core of understanding the needs of her students". Her kids knew that "Mrs. Brown loved them" and they loved her back. Lillie was a great role model, and continued to support her students through scholarships for high school seniors after her retirement.

Brought up in the church, Lillie loved to sing in the choir on Sundays as a child, and as an adult could be caught humming hymns to herself. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rapid City, she served on the personnel committee and was an Elder. She was also proud to be member of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association.

Preceding Lillie in death are her parents, William and Elizabeth McCray, her husband, Fred Douglas Brown, two brothers, Henry McCray and William McCray Jr., and one sister, Willie Mae McCray.

Lillie is survived by her three daughters, Sher'ron (Richard), Micherlyn, and Natasha, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Forever remembered by her relatives, friends, and a legion of former students, Lillie will live eternally in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the First Presbyterian Church.