Linda M. Berendse
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Linda M. Berendse

RAPID CITY | Linda May (Iverson) Berendse, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Linda was born on March 11, 1950 in St. George, Utah, to Alvin Levi "Bud" Iverson and Haroldeane Margaret (Horn) Iverson O'Brien. Linda graduated from Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Fred M. Berendse on Nov. 20, 1971. Linda worked as a registered nurse, stay-at-home mother and office manager.

Linda was a skilled horsewoman in 4-H and a dedicated leader in high school student body council, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, gardening, writing letters to loved ones, and conversing with her close sister, Cathy.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Alvin; her mother, Haroldeane; step-mother, Judy; and adoptive half-brother, Michael.

She is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Fred, Denise, Michael, Brian (Stephanie), and Joe; grandchildren, Kane, Dillon, Cody, Tyler, Maryn, Rowan, and Rocky; siblings, Cathy and Clay; half-siblings, Nancy, Steven, Liberty, Victor, and Randall; and step-father, Howard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a Vigil with Rosary recitation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Canyon Lake Drive. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Flowers or contributions to a memorial fund benefiting the American Diabetes Association are equally welcomed.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid, SD
Jun
24
Service
7:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid, SD
Jun
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2822 Canyon Lake Drive, Rapid, SD
Jun
25
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mt. View Rd., Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 23, 2021
My beloved friend whom I adored, may she have all of the Lord´s joy. Prayers for her family.
Cathy Zinda
School
June 23, 2021
