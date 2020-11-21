Menu
Search
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Bowman

Linda Bowman

PIERRE | Linda Bowman, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at her home in Pierre.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Nov. 23, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Masks are required for attendance.

A private family graveside service will be held following the visitation at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The graveside service will be live-streamed on Linda's obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

A full obituary can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pierre Chapel - Pierre
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.