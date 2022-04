Linda McDermand

RAPID CITY – Linda McDermand, 58, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Vigil/Wake Service at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Cathedral Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.