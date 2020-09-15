Linda J. Rames

RAPID CITY | Linda June Rames was born August 28, 1943 in Rapid City, and passed peacefully into the hands of Jesus on Sept. 11, 2020.

She worked at Rapid City Regional Hospital in rehab before spending 18 years in Pediatrics where she loved and cared for many precious children.

Linda loved life and when she had her own home, she spent time in her yard gardening and with small projects on the house. A cat lover and butterfly enthusiast.

She is survived by her special angel, Charlotte (Mitchell) Hildebrant.

Celebration of Life services will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Hills View Church in Piedmont.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to OneChild.org. She loved and supported the work Mitch and Charlotte do for children around the world. These are her grandchildren.