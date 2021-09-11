Lindy H. Corth

RAPID CITY | Lindy H. Corth, 92, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

He was born on February 5, 1929, on the family farm near Freeman, SD, to Henry and Amelia (Knodel) Corth. He was united in marriage to Priscella Hehn on February 20, 1949, at Menno. He farmed in the Menno area for a number of years and worked for the meat locker in Menno. He then purchased the locker and worked there together until they moved to Rapid City in 1984. Lindy was employed at Nash Finch for 30 years as well at FTC Express Liquor Store.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He loved to fish and enjoyed going to hunting camp. Lindy also enjoyed reading, cooking and was a great baker. He enjoyed being around his family and felt very blessed with life and was thankful for all he experienced.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Dubs and Jacque (Wayne) Tallman and a son, Terry (Sue) Corth, all of Rapid City; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2002 and a brother, Melvin Corth; and son in law, Roger Dubs.

Services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Rev. Joshua Jones officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.

Burial will be at a later date at the Menno Cemetery.

A memorial has been established to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com