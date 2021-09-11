Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lindy H. Corth
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Lindy H. Corth

RAPID CITY | Lindy H. Corth, 92, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

He was born on February 5, 1929, on the family farm near Freeman, SD, to Henry and Amelia (Knodel) Corth. He was united in marriage to Priscella Hehn on February 20, 1949, at Menno. He farmed in the Menno area for a number of years and worked for the meat locker in Menno. He then purchased the locker and worked there together until they moved to Rapid City in 1984. Lindy was employed at Nash Finch for 30 years as well at FTC Express Liquor Store.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He loved to fish and enjoyed going to hunting camp. Lindy also enjoyed reading, cooking and was a great baker. He enjoyed being around his family and felt very blessed with life and was thankful for all he experienced.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Dubs and Jacque (Wayne) Tallman and a son, Terry (Sue) Corth, all of Rapid City; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2002 and a brother, Melvin Corth; and son in law, Roger Dubs.

Services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Rev. Joshua Jones officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.

Burial will be at a later date at the Menno Cemetery.

A memorial has been established to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com



Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1630 Rushmore St., Rapid, SD
Sep
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1630 Rushmore St., Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 10, 2021
My sincere sympathy on the loss of your father, Lindy. May the Lord give you strength and comfort.
Diane Knodel
Family
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results