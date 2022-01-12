Lloyd T. Smith

CHADRON, NE | Lloyd T. Smith passed away January 1, 2022. He was born October 29, 1926, to Thomas and Lulu Smith in Chillicothe, IL. The family, including Lloyd's older sisters, Oneta, Irma, and Bessie lived in Illinois several years before moving to Hanibal, Missouri. Two more siblings, Shirley and Kenneth were born in Missouri.

Lloyd worked on the family farm when he was young, and attended school in Mt. Vernon, MO. After leaving home he worked for the International Harvester Company in Canton, IL. Lloyd served in the Merchant Marines for two years near the end of World War Il and some months after the war. He made trips across both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with military supplies. Later he was drafted to serve in the army during the Korean War giving him four years of military service. After returning from the army, Lloyd married Ann Sandoz of Gordon, Nebraska. Lloyd and Ann had 4 children: Lana, Doyle, Scott, and Sondra. Lloyd worked as a ranch hand in their early years of marriage and then for 30 years was employed by his friend, Henry Freed at Freed's Fine Furnishings in Chadron, NE. Lloyd also had rental properties in Chadron and in his retirement years enjoyed doing yard work for many in Chadron. During their marriage, Lloyd and Ann enjoyed traveling to many faraway places including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Hawaii and Alaska.

Ann passed away in Dec. of 1999. In May 2001 Lloyd married Irene Gilliland in Denver, CO. They lived in his home in Chadron for seven years before moving to Goodland, KS to be closer to family. Lloyd gained 3 stepchildren through his 2nd marriage - Kim, Karla, and Clayton.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Irene, one sister Shirley Strang of Davenport, Iowa; children Lana (and Grant) Lonseth of Lethbridge, Alberta, Doyle Smith of Salem, Oregon, Scott (and Karen) Smith of Seneca, South Carolina, and Sondra (and Marvin) Shelbourn of Commerce City, Colorado; stepchildren Kim Nation, of Salina Kansas, Karla (and Christopher) Thompson of Salina, and Clayton Gilliland (and Shara) of Farmington Utah.

Lloyd has 7 grandchildren, Erika and Matthew Lonseth, Sebastian Smith, Drake Shelbourn, Katie Workman, Shane Shelbourn, Rachel Ramey, and 6 step grandchildren, Derek Nation, Sophia and Margaux Thompson, and Cole, Sydney, and Skye Gilliland, 12 great grandchildren Leo and Miles Shelbourn, Bryson, Alayna, Jenika, and Eliza Workman, Kaden, Hadley, Karter and Kolson Shelbourn, and Charlotte, and Mikayla Ramey.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his first wife Ann, sisters Oneta Curless, Irma Thom, and Bessie Spinner, and brothers Kenneth Smith, and one year old infant brother Stanley.

Lloyd listened to and accepted the gospel early in life. He made his choice to serve God at age 14...a choice that brought him a lot of satisfaction, peace and joy all his life. He made many friends along the way. Lloyd will be greatly missed by many, but we are most thankful he lived for what is eternal and the resulting influence very much lives on with us.

Funeral service will be 2 pm, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Ryan Mortuary with visitation from 1-2 pm. Burial will take place Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Greenwood Cemetery, following the service at 10:30am at the Chamberlain Chapel, Chadron, NE.