Lois J. Bucholz

RAPID CITY | Lois J. Bucholz, 84, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1936, in Alexandria, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Anderson. Lois graduated from Evansville High School in 1954. She then attended nursing school at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, earning a Bachelors Degree. She was a Registered Nurse for over 60 years.

She was united in marriage to Mark Bucholz on Dec. 27, 1958, in Evansville, MN.

Survivors include her son, Mark and his special friend Julie of Rapid City; daughter, Karen of Lead; granddaughter, Summer and great-grandchildren, Zakira and Kingston of Rapid City. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Joy) Anderson of Iowa, and several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark, in July 2019, and her son, Jon, in 1991.

Lois loved singing, sewing and skiing, but most importantly, she loved the Lord. She cherished her time at the family cabin in the Hills since 1971. Many wonderful times were spent there with family and friends.

She was a member of Rimrock Church. Her Christian faith was most important to her, next to her family. We are all better off because of her many prayers and guidance. She was known to so many people as their "best friend". She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, wife and friend that anyone could ask for. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Rimrock Church. The service will be recorded and available shortly after its conclusion at: https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituaryois-bucholz

Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, all donations will go to benefit Lois' preferred charity, the American Diabetes Association.

The family invites you to wear your favorite Big 10 school attire. As Lois would say, "Go Minnesota Golden Gophers!"