Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois J. Bucholz
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Lois J. Bucholz

RAPID CITY | Lois J. Bucholz, 84, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1936, in Alexandria, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Anderson. Lois graduated from Evansville High School in 1954. She then attended nursing school at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, earning a Bachelors Degree. She was a Registered Nurse for over 60 years.

She was united in marriage to Mark Bucholz on Dec. 27, 1958, in Evansville, MN.

Survivors include her son, Mark and his special friend Julie of Rapid City; daughter, Karen of Lead; granddaughter, Summer and great-grandchildren, Zakira and Kingston of Rapid City. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Joy) Anderson of Iowa, and several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark, in July 2019, and her son, Jon, in 1991.

Lois loved singing, sewing and skiing, but most importantly, she loved the Lord. She cherished her time at the family cabin in the Hills since 1971. Many wonderful times were spent there with family and friends.

She was a member of Rimrock Church. Her Christian faith was most important to her, next to her family. We are all better off because of her many prayers and guidance. She was known to so many people as their "best friend". She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, wife and friend that anyone could ask for. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Rimrock Church. The service will be recorded and available shortly after its conclusion at: https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituaryois-bucholz

Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, all donations will go to benefit Lois' preferred charity, the American Diabetes Association.

The family invites you to wear your favorite Big 10 school attire. As Lois would say, "Go Minnesota Golden Gophers!"


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Dec
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Rimrock Church
SD
Dec
11
Interment
2:30p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Lois had such a heart for the Lord. I loved her sweet spirit. Sorry she is gone but I know she is reaping her rewards in heaven
Connie Vaughn
December 14, 2020
Lois will truly be missed. She was such a beautiful person. Everyone is truly a better person to have known her. May she be at peace with our Heavenly Father and reunited with Mark and her son. May we all meet again some day in Heaven.
Angela Taylor
December 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to family and friends. Sorry for your loss. Lois was such a nice person.
Richard Trapp
December 9, 2020
Mark and Karen- sorry for your loss. A lot of great memories of your mom and your family.
Jeff jones
December 9, 2020
My sympathies to the family. Jon and I were classmates in Milbank, and for a time at SDSM&T. Lois and Mark had moved to the Black Hills that first year Jon and I were in college. It helped to have that "connection to home" while we adjusted to college life.
Brett Myklegard
December 9, 2020
For the past 19 years I have had the joy and best memories or Lois in my salon chair. She taught me so much about life travel and the lord. She will forever be part of my heart and I will hold fast to the last memory I had of her in my chair the Tuesday before thanksgiving. You will be missed and your laughter will never be forgot.
Bridget Gasper
December 8, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results