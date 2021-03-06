Menu
Lois Hargens

MILLER | Lois Hargens, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Nancy) and Dale (Susan); daughter, Sheila (Tim) Nold; daughter-in-law, Peggy Hargens; seven grandchildren: Erica Hargens, Kyle (Shaina) Hargens, Andrea (Bertin) Flores, Janice (Tim) Gilbert, Jeremy (Ashley) Hargens, Kristin (Drew) Kolda, and Alexander Nold; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lowell (Patty) Warren; one sister-in-law, Joyce Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller, with Pastor Nancy Eckels, officiating. Burial will follow at Howell Cemetery, rural Miller. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Masks are encouraged at all services. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Miller, SD
Mar
9
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Miller, SD
Mar
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Miller, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. May God´s peace and comfort be with you not only now but always. Lois was such a wonderful person and I always enjoyed visiting with her when she visited PVLC. Blessings.
Bonnie Miller
March 6, 2021
